About seven years ago, a 20-year-old college student, Hoda Muthana, left her home in the Birmingham area and traveled to the Middle East, where she joined the Islamic State terror group. She took up the mantle of terror, posting messages online promoting violence and advocating death to Americans. She met a man in the terror organization and had a child. And when the group started to fall apart, she surrendered to U.S.-backed Syrian forces.

She has been trying unsuccessfully to return to the U.S. ever since. This week, what may well have been her last hope evaporated; the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear her appeal, declining the case without comment.

That’s an appropriate response. After she joined the terrorists, the U.S. government determined that Muthana, who was born in the United States while her father was a diplomat, was not a citizen, as the children of foreign diplomats cannot receive birthright citizenship.

While it’s not unreasonable to be empathetic to her plight as a woman without a country, she did denounce the nation she now refers to as “home,” joined terrorists actively fighting U.S. forces and advocated death to Americans.

In light of those circumstances, her plea to return is an unthinkable request.