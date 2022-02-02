 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Status quo
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Status quo

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

You’d have to be living under a rock not to realize that there are primary elections in the near future. Candidates have poured tens of millions of dollars into advertising and, as is usually the case, Alabamians are quietly counting the days until May 24 while getting more proficient with the mute button on their television remotes.

With the intense interest so many have had in national politics in recent years, one would think that races closer to home would attact more robust attention – and greater ambition among office-seekers.

However, Alabama voters in far too many legislative districts won’t have much choice. The “throw-the-rascals-out” crowd that vows to vote against incumbents with the hope of new blood is, in most cases, simply out of luck. They’re destined for more of the same.

Alabama has 105 members of its House of Representatives and 35 state senators, and every seat is up for election this year. A report from al.com shows that in 64 of the 140 seats, incumbents are running with no opposition.

Republicans hold the majority in both chambers. In the House of Representatives, where two positions are vacant, of the 75 Republican House members, 59 seek re-election. Of those, 41 have no opposition in the GOP primary, and 33 will have no opposition in the November General Election. Democrats hold 28 seats, and 26 incumbents seek re-election. Eighteen have no primary opposition; 16 will be unopposed in November.

In the 35-member Senate, 24 of the 27 GOP incumbents are running. Only 9 of those face primary opponents; 13 will have no opposition in November. Six of the 8 Senate Democrats seek re-election; only one has primary opposition; four have no opposition in November.

Chronic low voter turnout is an accurate barometer of voter apathy.

We’d argue that an election in which 64 of 104 legislative races are uncontested either underscores that stunning lack of interest or suggests that Alabama voters are content with the lackluster performance of the state legislature.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trapped
Editorial

Trapped

Following al.com’s report on ticketing practices in Brookside, a small Jefferson County town along Interstate 22 northeast of Birmingham, fall…

A good start
Editorial

A good start

Alabama’s criminal justice system has long been in need of adjustment. The war on drugs resulted in stiff penalties for drug possession, and t…

Editorial

One path to responsibility

  • Updated

Those of us who live and work in Cullman County know that we have a tremendous parks system, and two of the best are found in Hanceville: Vete…

Out of darkness
Editorial

Out of darkness

  • Updated

Cheslie Kryst is the last person those who knew her would imagine would meet her end on the dirty asphalt of Manhattan’s 42nd Street after plu…

Instant karma
Editorial

Instant karma

  • Updated

James Iannazzo, who threw an obscenity-laced fit at a Connecticut smoothie shop on Saturday, has seen his life upended. He got arrested. He lo…

Drawn out
Editorial

Drawn out

  • Updated

Alabama lawmakers are in a special session to determine how to spend federal coronavirus relief funds, but may be derailed by an order from th…

A glimmer of hope
Editorial

A glimmer of hope

  • Updated

Last year, state education officials wrestled with the idea of delaying a portion of the Alabama Literacy Act that would require third-graders…

Contradictions
Editorial

Contradictions

  • Updated

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden Administration’s vaccination and testing mandate for large employers, and state officials …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert