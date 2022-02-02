Status quo

You’d have to be living under a rock not to realize that there are primary elections in the near future. Candidates have poured tens of millions of dollars into advertising and, as is usually the case, Alabamians are quietly counting the days until May 24 while getting more proficient with the mute button on their television remotes.

With the intense interest so many have had in national politics in recent years, one would think that races closer to home would attact more robust attention – and greater ambition among office-seekers.

However, Alabama voters in far too many legislative districts won’t have much choice. The “throw-the-rascals-out” crowd that vows to vote against incumbents with the hope of new blood is, in most cases, simply out of luck. They’re destined for more of the same.

Alabama has 105 members of its House of Representatives and 35 state senators, and every seat is up for election this year. A report from al.com shows that in 64 of the 140 seats, incumbents are running with no opposition.