Stay in your lane
OUR VIEW

Stay in your lane

“It is obvious that someone in the White House needs to remind Joseph R. Biden that he is the President of the United States and not a third-world dictator. …”

Thus begins an op-ed piece by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, submitted to newspapers by an administrative assistant to Merrill from an email address assigned to Merrill’s public office. We make this distinction because the submission is a partisan screed attacking the president and his announcement that federal workers and contractors will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, along with his request to the Labor Department to pass down similar requirements to employers of more than 100 workers.

To paraphrase, it’s obvious that someone in the Secretary of State’s office needs to remind John Merrill that he was elected by the people of Alabama to oversee this state’s elections, related disclosures and deadlines, and business filings. And further, that using time, staff, and resources of his state office to criticize for partisan purposes is the sort of thing that gets a public official in hot water with the Ethics Commission.

While Merrill’s treatise lands far out of his lane, the secretary isn’t the only state official suffering a case of the vapors over the Biden vaccine announcement. Gov. Kay Ivey employed zoomorphism to say she was “standing like a bull” against Biden, inviting him to “bring it.” And Attorney General Steve Marshall is sitting on go, ready to sue.

Let’s be honest — If a Republican president made the same speech, it would be the Democrats going to the mattresses.

The irony is that Alabama is woefully behind in the vaccination of its citizens, who Ivey left to “their own good sense,” and that the U.S. government has mandated vaccination for more than 100 years.

However, while the coronavirus that continues to overwhelm our hospitals and sicken and kill Alabamians doesn’t recognize race, gender, ethnicity, economic status, or political affiliation, it does tend to infect the unvaccinated more easily, sicken them more heavily, and kill them more frequently.

Perhaps our state officials should go to greater lengths to convince Alabamians to elect to receive the vaccine.

