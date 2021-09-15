Stay in your lane

“It is obvious that someone in the White House needs to remind Joseph R. Biden that he is the President of the United States and not a third-world dictator. …”

Thus begins an op-ed piece by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, submitted to newspapers by an administrative assistant to Merrill from an email address assigned to Merrill’s public office. We make this distinction because the submission is a partisan screed attacking the president and his announcement that federal workers and contractors will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, along with his request to the Labor Department to pass down similar requirements to employers of more than 100 workers.

To paraphrase, it’s obvious that someone in the Secretary of State’s office needs to remind John Merrill that he was elected by the people of Alabama to oversee this state’s elections, related disclosures and deadlines, and business filings. And further, that using time, staff, and resources of his state office to criticize for partisan purposes is the sort of thing that gets a public official in hot water with the Ethics Commission.