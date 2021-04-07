Stay vigilant

True to her word, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey amended her COVID-19 order Wednesday to assure Alabama residents that the face mask mandate would expire Friday.

However, she said she would continue to wear a mask beyond the expiration, and urged Alabamians to do the same. “Please, please continue to use good common sense,” she said.

Materials accompanying her order change show a stop light with the green illuminated, telegraphing the relaxed order that comes amid dropping numbers of hospitalizations, positive tests and daily case numbers.

However, Alabama is far from out of the woods. The Alabama Department of Public Health rates 58 Alabama counties as low risk, five as moderate risk, one as high risk, and three as very high risk of COVID-19 infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains a national risk map, but the resource is currently unavailable. A similar risk map from national health data compiled Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies and published by the New York Times ranks three Alabama counties as medium risk, nine as very high risk, one — Elmore County — as extremely high risk, and 54 as high risk.