 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Step up vaccinations
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Step up vaccinations

{{featured_button_text}}

Four weeks have passed since the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Wiregrass, and the rollout has been slow. With the number of cases — and COVID-related deaths — locally on the rise, it’s imperative that distribution of the vaccine be accelerated.

Only about 87,000 of the state’s first 271,000-dose allotment have been administered, and the state Department of Public Health’s mechanism to line Alabamians up for vaccines was quickly overwhelmed, with more than a million calls in its first day.

Obviously a different plan is required. Fortunately for Wiregrass residents, Southeast Health has established an online portal to expedite the procedure for appointments, opening to accept appointment requests from first-responders and residents age 75 or older.

State officials must make every effort to vaccinate almost 5 million Alabamians as quickly as possible — in clinics, private practices, pharmacies, and health departments.

President-elect Joe Biden has stated a goal of a million vaccinations per day for the first 100 days of his presidency. That’s a tremendously ambitious goal, particularly considering the struggle states have experienced in deploying the vaccines.

The number of cases in Alabama has far exceeded 400,000, with more than 5,700 deaths, and those numbers are climbing by the hour.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This is not America
Editorial

This is not America

  • Updated

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, had been poised to be a remarkable day in the United States. Congress was set to confirm the Electoral College votes …

How could this happen?
Editorial

How could this happen?

  • Updated

Earlier this year, protesters taking part in a Black Lives Matter march at the U.S. Capitol were met by a wall of riot gear-clad law enforceme…

Censorship? No.
Editorial

Censorship? No.

  • Updated

Don’t look for U.S. Rep. Barry Moore on Twitter; District 2’s new congressman’s personal account was suspended, likely because of a tweets tha…

Fred Hamic
Editorial

Fred Hamic

  • Updated

In the midst of all the tumult in the world today, we would be remiss to not take a moment to remember the long public service of Fred Hamic, …

A time to give
Editorial

A time to give

  • Updated

Today is Wiregrass United Way Wednesday, with tremendous potential for the organization to make great strides toward a goal that has appeared …

What will it take?
Editorial

What will it take?

From the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, health officials and government leaders beseeched the public to follow a set of guidelines an…

COVID surges
Editorial

COVID surges

  • Updated

This week is historic from a political perspective. The new U.S. Congress was sworn in Sunday, with a number of representatives and senators s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert