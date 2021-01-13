Step up vaccinations

Four weeks have passed since the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Wiregrass, and the rollout has been slow. With the number of cases — and COVID-related deaths — locally on the rise, it’s imperative that distribution of the vaccine be accelerated.

Only about 87,000 of the state’s first 271,000-dose allotment have been administered, and the state Department of Public Health’s mechanism to line Alabamians up for vaccines was quickly overwhelmed, with more than a million calls in its first day.

Obviously a different plan is required. Fortunately for Wiregrass residents, Southeast Health has established an online portal to expedite the procedure for appointments, opening to accept appointment requests from first-responders and residents age 75 or older.

State officials must make every effort to vaccinate almost 5 million Alabamians as quickly as possible — in clinics, private practices, pharmacies, and health departments.

President-elect Joe Biden has stated a goal of a million vaccinations per day for the first 100 days of his presidency. That’s a tremendously ambitious goal, particularly considering the struggle states have experienced in deploying the vaccines.

The number of cases in Alabama has far exceeded 400,000, with more than 5,700 deaths, and those numbers are climbing by the hour.

