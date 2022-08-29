Strange bedfellows

No one is above the law, although elected officials will pull out all the stops to cloak themselves in privilege and try to sidestep efforts to get them into court.

Georgia’s governor tried it when subpoenaed to testify before a special grand jury looking into potential wrongdoing to influence the 2020 election in that state. A Fulton County Superior Court judge wasn’t swayed by claims of immunity, and ruled that Gov. Brian Kemp must appear before the panel.

That would be a win for the quest for justice had the judge not qualified his ruling by allowing Kemp’s appearance to be delayed until after the November General Election, in which Kemp seeks re-election.

Kemp’s attorneys argued that compelling the governor to testify before the election was tantamount to the court and the district attorney attempting to influence the upcoming election. However, the argument could also be made to the contrary – that delaying Kemp’s testimony could in itself influence the outcome of his race against challenger Stacey Abrams.

The best path for the electorate is to maintain the court’s timeline without regard to an impending election. Grand jury testimony and deliberations are not public, so it’s unclear how the timing of the governor’s testimony might influence an election.

Legal proceedings and elections should operate completely independently of each other. The idea that a politician under subpoena seeking a delay until after the voters speak suggests there’s a reason their chances of success may be negatively affected by testimony prior to Election Day.