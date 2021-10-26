 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Striking the band
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Striking the band

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When a group of people involved in a common initiative threatens a walkout, it’s usually because they have the power of a labor union behind them.

It’s not something you’d expect from a university’s marching band.

That’s one reason Tuskegee University officials should pay rapt attention to the concerns of the school’s Marching Crimson Pipers, which is threatening to stop performing at school events to protest what they say is a lack of resources and support.

“We will no longer allow the inefficient operation of a program that we pour countless hours of energy into. We will no longer allow ourselves to be exploited simply on the basis that we ‘signed up for it.’ And we will no longer allow for the apathetic nature that has been granted to us, as we strive to not only hold our leadership accountable but our fellow band members both current and future,’” said a statement released Saturday.

The concerns seem valid; it’s only fair to expect a band program to be adequately funded and otherwise supported as a university initiative. It represents the school, and is an important part of university life. Its absence would be palpable.

However, band members would suffer the most should a threatened strike come to fruition. They participate in the program because of a love of music; refusing to play in protest defeats the purpose.

The best course of action is an earnest effort from administrators to closely examine the deficiencies aggrieved band members have expressed, and work together to rectify whatever problems exist.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Poisoned smokes
Editorial

Poisoned smokes

  • Updated

The relative leniency in sentencing of a former North Alabama jailer who laced an inmate’s cigarettes with self-defense spray should alarm eve…

Ready to read?
Editorial

Ready to read?

How many books have you read for pleasure in the last year? Fifty? Twenty? Six? None?

Repatriation
Editorial

Repatriation

The 250-room Biltmore Estate outside Ashville, N.C., welcomes tens of thousands of visitors every year, but the estate, created by the Vanderb…

Missing: Respect
Editorial

Missing: Respect

  • Updated

Few things have revealed the true nature and character of people like the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. A recent incident in Tallahassee illus…

Crisis factory
Editorial

Crisis factory

What is it about Alabama’s leaders that makes them ignore very real, critical challenges in our state while creating non-existent threats that…

Editorial

Instability

  • Updated

The suicide attack on a mosque in Kunduz last week, killing at least 50 people, all of them from Afghanistan’s persecuted Shia minority, is a …

Economic fears
Editorial

Economic fears

Recently, diners in a local restaurant noticed a handwritten note at the bottom of the menu: “$1 will be added to prices on the menu because o…

It seems too good to be true
Editorial

It seems too good to be true

  • Updated

It took years and years of neglect, languishing in the Alabama Legislature for session after session until the federal government threatened t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert