Striking the band

When a group of people involved in a common initiative threatens a walkout, it’s usually because they have the power of a labor union behind them.

It’s not something you’d expect from a university’s marching band.

That’s one reason Tuskegee University officials should pay rapt attention to the concerns of the school’s Marching Crimson Pipers, which is threatening to stop performing at school events to protest what they say is a lack of resources and support.

“We will no longer allow the inefficient operation of a program that we pour countless hours of energy into. We will no longer allow ourselves to be exploited simply on the basis that we ‘signed up for it.’ And we will no longer allow for the apathetic nature that has been granted to us, as we strive to not only hold our leadership accountable but our fellow band members both current and future,’” said a statement released Saturday.

The concerns seem valid; it’s only fair to expect a band program to be adequately funded and otherwise supported as a university initiative. It represents the school, and is an important part of university life. Its absence would be palpable.