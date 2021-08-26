Strong leaders

We applaud the superintendent of two local school systems – Dr. Dennis Coe of Dothan City Schools and Brandy White of Houston County Schools – for exhibiting the courage to mandate face masks for all students, staff, and visitors in the schools of their respective systems, beginning Friday.

It is surreal to laud as courageous what should almost be an automatic reaction to address a dangerous outbreak like the Delta variant of COVID-19. However, both White and Coe expect significant negative response to the mandate from parents who believe a mask mandate is unnecessary.

Ironically, it’s also their health the superintendents have in mind; as children tend to have milder symptoms if infected, they can expose adults in their homes, and the adults could find themselves in life-threatening illnesses.

The superintendents wisely looked at information from Enterprise City Schools, which had a mask mandate in place when classes started. That system, with roughly the same enrollment as Houston County Schools, reports only 191 COVID-19 cases among students and 56 individuals believed to be in close contact. In contrast, Houston County Schools reports 381 positive cases and 983 close contacts in roughly the same period.

While admittedly anecdotal, those numbers speak volumes about the presumptive effectiveness of masks in school.