 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strong leaders
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Strong leaders

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We applaud the superintendent of two local school systems – Dr. Dennis Coe of Dothan City Schools and Brandy White of Houston County Schools – for exhibiting the courage to mandate face masks for all students, staff, and visitors in the schools of their respective systems, beginning Friday.

It is surreal to laud as courageous what should almost be an automatic reaction to address a dangerous outbreak like the Delta variant of COVID-19. However, both White and Coe expect significant negative response to the mandate from parents who believe a mask mandate is unnecessary.

Ironically, it’s also their health the superintendents have in mind; as children tend to have milder symptoms if infected, they can expose adults in their homes, and the adults could find themselves in life-threatening illnesses.

The superintendents wisely looked at information from Enterprise City Schools, which had a mask mandate in place when classes started. That system, with roughly the same enrollment as Houston County Schools, reports only 191 COVID-19 cases among students and 56 individuals believed to be in close contact. In contrast, Houston County Schools reports 381 positive cases and 983 close contacts in roughly the same period.

While admittedly anecdotal, those numbers speak volumes about the presumptive effectiveness of masks in school.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A real threat
Editorial

A real threat

  • Updated

Last week, a North Carolina man drove his truck up on the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress building in Washington, D.C., and started s…

Lead us now, Gov. Ivey
Editorial

Lead us now, Gov. Ivey

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appeared on the state capitol steps over the weekend with a group of mascots from the state’s colleges and universities …

Hugh’s gift
Editorial

Hugh’s gift

Some 30 years ago, the Retirement Systems of Alabama set out to create a collection of world-class golf courses across the state to fuel touri…

This is where we are now
Editorial

This is where we are now

  • Updated

Alabama and Mississippi continue to trail the rest of the nation in rates of vaccination against COVID-19, although interest in the vaccines h…

Runaway growth?
Editorial

Runaway growth?

For many municipalities, the name of the game is growth. Industry creates jobs that bring people and provide salaries with which they can buy …

Local control
Editorial

Local control

On social media recently, a parent responded to a post railing against mandated mask use by students returning to school.

Love thy neighbor
Editorial

Love thy neighbor

  • Updated

As if a barrage of conflicting views and outright misinformation haven’t confused many Alabamians about the coronavirus vaccine, a recent stud…

Knee-jerk reaction
Editorial

Knee-jerk reaction

  • Updated

Alabama’s public schools face a lot of challenges, beginning with the perception that our state’s schools are the worst in the nation, and mos…

Triple threat
Editorial

Triple threat

  • Updated

If you felt a vague sense of unease upon awakening this morning, you might be suffering from a case of rapid onset paraskevidekatriaphobia — f…

Schools should require masks
Editorial

Schools should require masks

  • Updated

With the new Delta variant of the coronavirus spurring rampant increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, the hesitancy of some off…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert