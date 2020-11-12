 Skip to main content
Superstition
OUR VIEW

Superstition

A pandemic that won’t quit, upending of daily routines, widespread job loss and economic uncertainty, an unwanted subscription to the Hurricane of the Week club — considering what’s befallen us all in 2020, we should take a small measure of comfort in the knowledge that today will be the last Friday the 13th what has seemed to be an endless repeat of bad luck.

Despite appearances, this is the second of only two Fridays marked by the fearsome calendar date, but it bookends a protracted season of misery. For all practical purposes, the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S. in March on the year’s first Friday the 13th. That was the day President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, two days after the World Health Organization designated the coronavirus a global pandemic.

Of course, superstition had nothing to do with the timing, and rational thought demands we read nothing into a number on a calendar.

However, it’s likely that many among us awoke this morning with an ill-defined sense of foreboding whether we consider ourselves superstitious or not.

There’s even a name for it – paraskevidekatriaphobia, or fear of Friday the 13th.

But those who seek to rationalize their sense of unease can cite such vexations to biblical times. Some say the original sin occurred on a Friday. The crucifixion took place on Friday.

Friday the 13th is a double whammy. A baker’s dozen was present at the Last Supper, with Judas, Christ’s betrayer, arriving to be counted as No. 13.

Many high-rise hotels have traditionally skipped the number 13 when designating floors, naming the floor for a particular feature or skipping it altogether.

In the early 1990s, four British scientists studied Friday the 13th to determine if the day was “bad for your health.” They reviewed paired data comparing driving and shopping patterns and accidents in the South West Thames region of London.

Their conclusion: “Friday the 13th is unlucky for some. ... Staying home is recommended.”

