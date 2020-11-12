A pandemic that won’t quit, upending of daily routines, widespread job loss and economic uncertainty, an unwanted subscription to the Hurricane of the Week club — considering what’s befallen us all in 2020, we should take a small measure of comfort in the knowledge that today will be the last Friday the 13th what has seemed to be an endless repeat of bad luck.

Despite appearances, this is the second of only two Fridays marked by the fearsome calendar date, but it bookends a protracted season of misery. For all practical purposes, the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S. in March on the year’s first Friday the 13th. That was the day President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, two days after the World Health Organization designated the coronavirus a global pandemic.

Of course, superstition had nothing to do with the timing, and rational thought demands we read nothing into a number on a calendar.

However, it’s likely that many among us awoke this morning with an ill-defined sense of foreboding whether we consider ourselves superstitious or not.

There’s even a name for it – paraskevidekatriaphobia, or fear of Friday the 13th.