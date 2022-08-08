 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Swift action alleviates lingering concerns

A wise person once said that when dealing in writing – particularly email, social media posts, and text messages – one should conduct themselves as though their words would be displayed on a five-foot poster board as Exhibit # 1 at the front of a courtroom.

Officers in the United States Secret Service who “lost” text messages exchanged on Jan. 6 must’ve gotten that memo, but it didn’t find its way to the small police department in Vincent, Alabama.

The police chief there, James Srygley, found himself dealing with a subordinate who had the poor judgment to share a racist joke via text message. The message got out, and Srygley responded to an inquiry from al.com with a text of his own: “We have conducted an internal investigation and the appropriate disciplinary action has been taken,” the chief stated. He didn’t name the officer involved and didn’t elaborate on the action taken.

But the controversy didn’t die, and during a subsequent contentious council meeting in the Shelby County town of 2,000, Mayor James Latimore reported that he’d suspended Chief Srygley and Assistant Chief John L. Goss, leaving one officer.

The town council wasn’t satisfied; it voted to dissolve the town’s police department and turn law enforcement over to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Considering the ongoing scandal in nearby Brookside, where questionable police practices brought intense scrutiny and lawsuits, Vincent officials’ strong response nips lingering concerns in the bud.

