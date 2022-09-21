Tagged for a cause

Specialty car tags are ubiquitous in Alabama, and for good reason. For motorists, a specialty tag is a way to express one’s allegiance to a particular sports team, or support for an organization or cause. Motorists pay an additional $50 for the privilege of owning a specialty tag. In some cases, such as tags for collegiate sports teams, the additional fee goes to the General Fund. But for organizations, it translates into monetary support – designated organizations get a big chunk of the additional funds.

A proposed tag must receive a specific number of pre-orders before the state commits to producing it. And if the numbers drop too low over time, those specialty plates will be discontinued, as have Alabama tags supporting Civitan International and Square/Round Dancing.

Some new tags will be offered this year – Florida Gators, Oneonta Redskins, and Vulcan Park & Museum. The Gator revenue will go to the state; Vulcan Park and Museum and Oneonta Foundation for Educational Resources are designated as recipients from their respective tags.

One interesting wrinkle: There’s an effort afoot to pressure Oneonta schools to change the name of the school’s team, for the same reasons the former Washington Redskins retired its longtime branding.

Should those pushing for a name change in Oneonta succeed, the “Go ‘Skins” tag may quickly become a collectible.