As Washington’s elected officials and others gathered to hear President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) noticed a newly-elected colleague and moved toward him to offer some advice. New York’s new House member George Santos had positioned himself along the path the president would soon walk.

“You don’t belong here,” Romney said.

Give ol’ Mitt his due for delivering in person a sentiment shared by many Americans. Following his election last fall, Santos’ fabricated past began to unravel, showing the nation that the George Santos the people of New York elected doesn’t exist.

“He shouldn’t be in Congress, and they are going to go through the process and hopefully get him out,” Romney said. “But he shouldn’t be there, and if he had any shame at all he wouldn’t be there.”

Romney is usually a standard-bearer for decorum, so the encounter seemed out-of-character.

However, compared to the behavior of rowdy House and Senate members during the remainder of the State of the Union presentation, Romney would seem a model of rectitude.

Santos’ Walter Mitty tendencies manifested in a campaign in which he represented himself falsely to voters who went on to elect him.

Mitt’s right: Santos’ lie-based election is illegitimate, and he should be removed from his ill-gotten position.