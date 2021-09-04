 Skip to main content
Thankful for health care workers
OUR VIEW

Thankful for health care workers

When Labor Day was birthed more than 130 years ago, its intent was to celebrate the American worker. Over time it took on a different meaning as the bookend to the summer season, a never-after demarcation for fashion sticklers, and a last hurrah of a three-day weekend for many.

Bear with us while we pose a different perspective on Labor Day, as the accolades that can be extended to the American worker – the embodiment of the American ideal and the backbone of our nation’s strength – also describe another vital labor force in our nation – our health care professionals.

For more than 18 months, American health care workers have burned the candle at both ends trying to deliver top-notch care to the sick and injured of the nation, as well as serial swells of patients suffering from illness caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the last several weeks, the flow of cases has surged, exceeding the capacity of intensive care beds, and forcing front-line health care workers to improvise; in some ways, the make-shift facilities are reminiscent of field hospitals in battle zones.

We applaud these workers, as their diligent effort to treat people is indeed a battle for the survival of people in their care, often to the detriment of their own health.

This Labor Day weekend, those workers are still on the job working double shifts and hoping their patients’ conditions improve.

We applaud them, which seems too little. For the job they do, any expression of appreciation pales.

