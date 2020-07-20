Thanks, Mr. Dorsey

Last week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey implemented a mandatory face mask order for residents of Alabama, to remain in force until at least the end of the month.

Some people have already been wearing masks, as recommended by health officials, in an effort to help keep themselves and their families, as well as people they may encounter, safer from exposure. Others disagree for varying reasons, from belief that it won’t help, or that a mask order violates their liberties, that a mask makes breathing difficult, or that the pandemic itself is a hoax.

And then there are those who don’t have a mask and aren’t sure how they can get one.

We applaud Dothan City Commissioner Kevin Dorsey for his efforts to address that challenge. On Sunday, Dorsey went out into his district and gave away face masks to constituents who wanted one.

That’s the kind of initiative that separates the public servants from the politicians.