You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thanks, Mr. Dorsey
0 comments
Our View

Thanks, Mr. Dorsey

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Last week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey implemented a mandatory face mask order for residents of Alabama, to remain in force until at least the end of the month.

Some people have already been wearing masks, as recommended by health officials, in an effort to help keep themselves and their families, as well as people they may encounter, safer from exposure. Others disagree for varying reasons, from belief that it won’t help, or that a mask order violates their liberties, that a mask makes breathing difficult, or that the pandemic itself is a hoax.

And then there are those who don’t have a mask and aren’t sure how they can get one.

We applaud Dothan City Commissioner Kevin Dorsey for his efforts to address that challenge. On Sunday, Dorsey went out into his district and gave away face masks to constituents who wanted one.

That’s the kind of initiative that separates the public servants from the politicians.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seeing the light
Editorial

Seeing the light

While Dothan city commissioners balked at passing a mandatory mask order, even after Houston County was noted as a “very high-risk” COVID-19 a…

Time to act
Editorial

Time to act

  • Updated

As the number of COVID-19 cases began to rise in Alabama, elected officials in Dothan and Houston County failed to reach a consensus to take a…

Finally
Editorial

Finally

  • Updated

On Wednesday, the morning after Alabama logged 2,141 new cases and a record 40 deaths from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, Gov. Kay Ivey stepped…

Vote if possible, and safely
Editorial

Vote if possible, and safely

  • Updated

There’s one certainty in these uncertain times: After the polls close at 7 p.m. across Alabama, there will be Republican nominees for Congress…

Editorial

Florida hides COVID-19 data

  • Updated

Fighting COVID-19 has been hard enough, but fighting the state for a straight answer on numbers to gauge the past and current spike of new cas…

Give Del a break
Editorial

Give Del a break

  • Updated

State Senate Majority Leader Del Marsh drew criticism over remarks he made to reporters over the weekend, prompting the prominent senator to r…

An unusual election
Editorial

An unusual election

  • Updated

Tuesday is an election day in Alabama, when voters are to determine the outcome of races thrown into runoffs in the March 3 primaries.

A silver lining
Editorial

A silver lining

  • Updated

The latest report on tax receipts underscores the importance of our area’s diversified economy, showing that despite a COVID 19-related shutdo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News