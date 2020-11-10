Thanks, veterans

Politics has never been a gentlemen’s game. Students of the history of governance in our nation — or the world, for that matter — can offer instance after instance of bad behavior that could make today’s politics seem quaint. However, we’re living in the present, and are horrified by the depth to which contemporary politics has sunk. Had we learned from history, no one would likely be surprised.

There is a Kenyan proverb that’s worthy of reflection on this Veterans Day: “When elephants fight, it is the ground that suffers.”

Leaders of nations go to war, but it’s our sons and daughters who put their lives on the line — ordinary people who may lack political power but have courage and character in spades.

Making political hay on the valor of the men and women who have fought, been injured and died in the service of our nation is unthinkable. In this election, the denigration of our military personnel was dropped into the mix; the president was accused, with questionable evidence, of making disrespectful remarks about service members. He and others denied the claim. Regardless, the accusation resonates with both supporters and foes, fulfilling its obvious purpose of sowing doubt.

Using veterans as a cudgel in a rancorous political fight is unconscionable.

Be mindful of those who have served — and those who continue to serve our nation today — and make a special effort to thank them for their contributions to maintaining the American way. We owe them a debt that can never be repaid, but we must try just the same.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.