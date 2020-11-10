 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks, veterans
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Thanks, veterans

{{featured_button_text}}

Politics has never been a gentlemen’s game. Students of the history of governance in our nation — or the world, for that matter — can offer instance after instance of bad behavior that could make today’s politics seem quaint. However, we’re living in the present, and are horrified by the depth to which contemporary politics has sunk. Had we learned from history, no one would likely be surprised.

There is a Kenyan proverb that’s worthy of reflection on this Veterans Day: “When elephants fight, it is the ground that suffers.”

Leaders of nations go to war, but it’s our sons and daughters who put their lives on the line — ordinary people who may lack political power but have courage and character in spades.

Making political hay on the valor of the men and women who have fought, been injured and died in the service of our nation is unthinkable. In this election, the denigration of our military personnel was dropped into the mix; the president was accused, with questionable evidence, of making disrespectful remarks about service members. He and others denied the claim. Regardless, the accusation resonates with both supporters and foes, fulfilling its obvious purpose of sowing doubt.

Using veterans as a cudgel in a rancorous political fight is unconscionable.

Be mindful of those who have served — and those who continue to serve our nation today — and make a special effort to thank them for their contributions to maintaining the American way. We owe them a debt that can never be repaid, but we must try just the same.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Covid fatigue
Editorial

Covid fatigue

In all the election drama of the last week, one important item may not have gotten the attention it deserves — Alabama’s coronavirus infection…

Ruby red
Editorial

Ruby red

Alabama voters rose to the challenge Tuesday and set a record for turnout in our state — almost 2.3 million ballots cast, representing 61.85 p…

Election Day observations
Editorial

Election Day observations

In Houston County, several thousand people had voted before polls opened Tuesday morning, having taken advantage of absentee ballot rule chang…

Civility, or the lack thereof
Editorial

Civility, or the lack thereof

  • Updated

Earlier this month in Évreux, France, a couple of hours’ drive west of Paris, a school teacher was confronted by a Muslim immigrant student an…

Mental health: A first step
Editorial

Mental health: A first step

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the site cities for three proposed mental health crisis centers on Wednesday, marking a significant step toward improv…

An unexpected wrinkle
Editorial

An unexpected wrinkle

As the coronavirus pandemic stretched from spring into summer and toward fall, there was much debate about how schools would deliver instructi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert