Thanksgiving preparations

This week begins with most people eyeing Thursday; it’ll be Thanksgiving Day, and many households have been bustling with activity. Children are wrapping up school work for a brief holiday. Working folks are getting things in order for a few days off. The cooks in the home are making a list and checking it twice before heading to the grocery store to gather provisions.

There’s a whole lot of planning and activity involved in preparing for a day of leisure. Folks are looking forward to spending time with loved ones, friends, and family, visiting and catching up, eating too many carbs, and falling asleep in front of back-to-back televised football games.

While you’re planning, it’s instructive to take a lesson from a skit on the long-running Saturday Night Live a few years back. An extended family had settled in for a holiday meal, and as everyone reached for their utensils, the knives came out. Stereotypical, pointed remarks on political and social issues rubbed folks the wrong way, and a child restored order by pressing play on a tape deck and filling the room with the pleasing sounds of Adele (the program’s musical guest).

Comedy works because it pokes fun at our foibles, and many groups of families and friends will tread lightly as they gather for the Thanksgiving meal. It’s a wise move. Many people will travel long miles for the opportunity to spend time with loved ones. On the menu will be turkey, dressing and vegetables, fellowship, camaraderie and memory making.

We suggest calling a moratorium on political banter during the holiday festivities, adhering to the adage that politics and religion have no place in polite table talk. Not so much religion; after all, we live in the buckle of the Bible Belt. We cannot imagine a Thanksgiving meal without blessing the food, and in these parts, religion is more comfort than controversy.