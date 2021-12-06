 Skip to main content
The amen corner
OUR VIEW

As Omicron, the latest variant of the COVID-19 virus, rapidly spreads around the globe, health officials are waiting anxiously to see how vaccinations, antigen therapy, and antibodies from previous infection stand up to the highly transmissible disease.

It’s a waiting game, but common sense suggests that vaccination remains the best defense short of shutting oneself off from human contact.

Still, statistics from as late as Dec. 5 show that Alabama’s vaccination rate remains low: under 47% are fully vaccinated; 57.51 have received at least one dose.

Historically, Alabamians have bristled at the notion of being told what to do.

“You know that’s really kind of a stupid reasoning,” legendary basketball great and vaccine advocate Charles Barkley told al.com. “We’re asking them to protect themselves and their fellow human beings. Listen, nobody likes being told what to do, but this is a little bit different. We’re trying to get them to take care of themselves, first and foremost, but also protect the other people around you. Nobody likes to be told what to do. But we’re asking you to take care of yourself, your fellow man, your fellow women — and more importantly — kids. I don’t think that’s a lot to ask for.”

Barkley deserves credit for preaching the obvious, and we’re firmly in the amen corner on this issue. But it’s unlikely that a scolding from a sports superstar – or, for that matter, a newspaper editorial – will convince the vaccine-hesitant to take the shot.

