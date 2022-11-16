The apprentice

The renewed attention to the nation’s student loan crisis should rightly concern all Americans; the indebtedness of such a large number of student loan holders has a negative impact on their ability to contribute to the economy in ways they might otherwise afford, such as home purchases. The risk of default is also worrisome, as are some proposals to forgive student debt.

However, the whole debacle must be particularly daunting to those would-be students who are recent or upcoming high school graduates trying to decide what path they’ll take.

The traditional college experience isn’t right for everyone, and some people who lack the means and are unwilling to accrue debt must weigh their options carefully.

Alabama’s network of community colleges and technical schools are an option, and a partnership between the two-year college system and the state’s Office of Apprenticeship offers even more attractive possibilities.

Each of the state’s community and technical colleges now offers at least one paid, state-registered apprenticeship for students to explore careers in several different trades and industries. Students have an opportunity to get paid, on-the-job experience while working toward a degree with the remainder of their tuition paid by their employer. The experience can also allow apprentices to transition into fulltime work.

We commend the two-year college system and state Office of Apprenticeship as architects of this beneficial program, as well as the employers who are taking part. The initiative epitomizes the founding intent of the state’s network of two-year post-secondary schools to bring the opportunity of higher education closer to every Alabamian.