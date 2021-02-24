The bail question

The presumption of innocence until proven guilty wasn’t conceived by the Founding Fathers and debuted in the U.S. Constitution. Its lineage can be traced to the 6th Century Byzantine reforms by the Emperor Justinian, and likely before, and can be found in canons throughout history around the world.

With that presumption comes freedom, leading to centuries of pretzel logic regarding the bail system, predating the Magna Carta and transforming to ambiguity before making its way into the 8th Amendment in the Bill of Rights, which states: ““Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”

This week, the Alabama House of Representatives approved without dissent two bills that would give judges more discretion to deny bail for people accused of violent crimes. The support follows the impetus of the measure — the murder of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was killed after being abducted from an Auburn convenience store. The suspect in Blanchard’s murder was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case.

It’s an understandable reaction. Logic suggests that, had the suspect been denied bail in the earlier case, he would not have been free to kidnap and kill Aniah Blanchard.