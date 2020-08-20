One way to help make one’s way through the discomfiting pandemic is to make oneself of service to others.

It need not be a major undertaking. It can be as inconsequential as bringing a neighbor’s refuse container up from the street or offering to bring someone a needed grocery item if you’re going to the store anyway.

More involved efforts work as well. Christian Williams recently constructed two picnic tables that he donated for use at Kiwanis Park. The community will get a lot of mileage from his efforts, and he’ll benefit as well: A Boy Scout in Troop 38, Williams’ construction serves as his Eagle Scout project.

Elijah Holland enlisted the membership of Temple Emanu-El in completing his Mitzvah Project.

The young man will provide 2,850 meals to people in the community who need food assistance as a result of the cash and food donations generated in a food drive he organized for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

Members of the city’s Eclectas Club made its annual donations to area non-profits, presenting checks to Food Bank officials and the Child Advocacy Center.

Contributing to the greater good is fine medicine for the soul. And it improves life for many others as well.

