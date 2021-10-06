The Grinch rises

Parents of young children may have another worry on the horizon: coronavirus-fueled disruptions in the global supply chain are throwing a Grinch in the works this upcoming Christmas season.

Toy retailers are worriedly reporting that they’ve only received a fraction of the Christmas stock they’ve usually received at this time of year. And off-shore manufacturers are being forced to make decisions about marketing based on the skyrocketing cost of shipping containers.

That suggests shoppers may face premium pricing on toys that will be available.

About 85 percent of toys sold in the U.S. are manufactured in China, and shipping costs are factored into the retail price. The cost of shipping containers has increased more than six-fold, causing manufacturers to rethink the return on what merchandise they choose to fill the containers.

Shoppers would do well to hit the stores early, and rethink their gift lists, opting to shop locally and consider alternative gift items, such as those manufactured domestically.