 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Grinch rises
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

The Grinch rises

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Parents of young children may have another worry on the horizon: coronavirus-fueled disruptions in the global supply chain are throwing a Grinch in the works this upcoming Christmas season.

Toy retailers are worriedly reporting that they’ve only received a fraction of the Christmas stock they’ve usually received at this time of year. And off-shore manufacturers are being forced to make decisions about marketing based on the skyrocketing cost of shipping containers.

That suggests shoppers may face premium pricing on toys that will be available.

About 85 percent of toys sold in the U.S. are manufactured in China, and shipping costs are factored into the retail price. The cost of shipping containers has increased more than six-fold, causing manufacturers to rethink the return on what merchandise they choose to fill the containers.

Shoppers would do well to hit the stores early, and rethink their gift lists, opting to shop locally and consider alternative gift items, such as those manufactured domestically.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Transformative vision
Editorial

Transformative vision

More than 40 years ago, eye surgeon Dr. Marnix E. Heersink chose a former interior design building at the corner of Fortner Street and Ross Cl…

Economic fears
Editorial

Economic fears

Recently, diners in a local restaurant noticed a handwritten note at the bottom of the menu: “$1 will be added to prices on the menu because o…

Cloaked in secrecy
Editorial

Cloaked in secrecy

  • Updated

In the United States, ordinary citizens have the right to know how public servants conduct the business of the people. That is accommodated ac…

Disingenuous 'rescue'
Editorial

Disingenuous 'rescue'

  • Updated

Alabama lawmakers are back in Montgomery this week in a special legislative session convened by Gov. Kay Ivey to hammer out a strategy to pay …

A cautionary tale
Editorial

A cautionary tale

  • Updated

Municipalities around the state should pay close attention to a cautionary tale unfolding in the city of Mobile, where a runoff election this …

A brewing storm
Editorial

A brewing storm

  • Updated

Our state is no stranger to dubious achievement, but a new designation earned last week is particular horrifying – Sweet home Alabama leads th…

It seems too good to be true
Editorial

It seems too good to be true

  • Updated

It took years and years of neglect, languishing in the Alabama Legislature for session after session until the federal government threatened t…

Stay in your lane
Editorial

Stay in your lane

“It is obvious that someone in the White House needs to remind Joseph R. Biden that he is the President of the United States and not a third-w…

A tragic metaphor
Editorial

A tragic metaphor

  • Updated

Judging by the reaction of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other Republican officials in our state and as many as two dozen others, one might get th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert