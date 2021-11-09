 Skip to main content
The human watch
OUR VIEW

The human watch

It was a jailbreak; no doubt about it. But the breach that happened at the Pike County Jail in Troy early Monday didn’t involve inmates making their escape. It was a man attempting to break into the jail to deliver contraband to inmates.

A 19-year-old Enterprise man was nabbed after security monitors saw him enter through a fence in the middle of the night. When officers detained him, they found he had cigarettes, marijuana, cellphones, and chargers for the devices.

Tracking contraband in lockups is a real cat-and-mouse game for corrections officers.

“Just because they’re locked up doesn’t mean they stop doing what they’re doing,” Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said.

Thomas’ security personnel deserve commendation for their quick action in the sleepy hours. Despite innovations in jail technology, nothing can replace the diligence of the human watch.

