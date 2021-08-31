The least of us

We all encounter them at one time or another, in shopping center parking lots, or perhaps outside the post office – people loitering, watching others expectantly, and then asking those who appear most likely to comply if they can spare a dollar or two.

Some are in truly immediate dire straits. Others may head out daily to work the passersby as if it were their job. The common thread is that all surely live in poverty, and perhaps on the streets.

They annoy many people as they beg for spare change. They make some people uncomfortable. More than a few people think there ought to be a law. And there is a law – two laws, in fact. And those may well be in jeopardy.

A federal lawsuit against the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department filed by three homeless men won a minor victory last week when a federal judge approved an injunction against enforcement of the laws, which he believes may be unconstitutional on grounds of free speech.

While the litigation deals with constitutional rights, the drama is, at heart, a morality tale.

Rather than create laws that make survival more difficult for the poverty-stricken and homeless, a better course would be to address the matter through services that would make panhandling unnecessary.

Every society has a bottom rung, woefully below the level of economic security. How we treat those clinging to it speaks volumes about us all.