The meaning of community
OUR VIEW

The meaning of community

Saturday’s heat and humidity failed to put a damper on the city’s first makeover project in the historic Baptist Bottom neighborhood. Volunteers turned out to help area residents in cleaning up the 14-block area, and made a lot of headway.

We hope it’s the first of many such work days.

Dothan officials pulled the initiative together in an effort to clean up blighted areas of our city. We heartily endorse the plan, as well as the ingenuity of enlisting the assistance of those who live in and around the areas that need attention, as well as volunteers from throughout the city. Far more can be done when the community invests itself in any project.

The initiative goes by the name “Love Your Neighborhood,” but a more appropriate moniker would be “Love Your Neighbor,” because what drove Saturday’s efforts was concern and appreciation for one’s fellow man, a motivation that underscores the idea of community.

We applaud those who turned out to put their sweat and muscle into a much-needed clean-up operation. We hope those who participated share their experiences with others and encourage participation in the next municipal makeover project.

