The moon is green cheese

About half of all Americans believe life evolved over millions of years. There are reams of scientific findings that support that assertion, which has long been accepted as fact outside religious circles. Geological studies, carbon dating, and untold research support the secular consensus that life goes back millions of years.

However, about 40 percent of Americans discount scientific findings in favor of biblical teachings that trace the creation to roughly 6,000 to 10,000 years ago.

Life on earth isn’t the only concept over which there is disagreement. Earth itself – rather, the shape of it – has long been a source of contention.

A poll by yougov.com posits that only two-thirds of millennials believe the earth is round, leaving readers to infer that the remaining 33% believe it’s flat, despite all evidence to the contrary.

However, other studies suggest that the true flat-earthers make up a subset of the population that’s in the single digits percentage-wise.

People are going to believe what they want to believe, and are firmly convinced that they are right. Just ask the moon landing deniers. A year after the Apollo 11 moonshot, a poll found that 3 in 10 Americans believed the giant leap for mankind took place at Area 51, a secret Nevada military installation that plays a role in countless conspiracy theories. That belief has waned over the last half-century, but about 6 percent of Americans still think the moon landing was faked – about half as many people who still think the moon is made of green cheese, if we’re to believe an alleged study by the Lowell Observatory.

As long as humans roam the earth, the creation/evolution debate will never be reconciled. As for the shape of the earth, the composition of the moon and whether Neil Armstrong walked on it, people’s acceptance of established truths is irrelevant.

However, the persistent assertion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen should trouble every American.

Virtually every candidate for statewide office in Alabama has either made overt statements that former President Donald Trump was robbed of a second term by widespread voter fraud, or has insinuated it with a vow to pursue legislation to “ensure ballot integrity.”

However, more than 60 lawsuits challenging the 2020 presidential election have failed and there have been no findings of “widespread voter fraud.” The certified electoral count vote reported by the National Archive shows Joe Biden received 306 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 232. The Federal Elections Commission reports that Biden won the popular vote by 7,052,770 ballots.

Public officials whose terms in office were ratified by voters in 2020 ignore that the same ballots they question in the presidential race put them in office as well. A tainted ballot taints every race, not just the presidential contest.

Some candidates for statewide office want voters to believe there was a broad, sophisticated, and indetectable conspiracy to steal the presidency without affecting any other races on America’s ballot.

You may not want to ask their views about the moon landing.