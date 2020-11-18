The party’s off

The leadership of the Kappa Delta sorority at the University of Alabama deserves commendation for its decision to cancel plans for a large party this week.

Its “Farm Party” was to have taken place over six hours on a 14-acre site, with up to 600 students bused to the gathering in three shifts.

Despite the sorority’s plans to follow coronavirus safety guidelines, such a gathering at a time when COVID-19 cases are increasing is ill-conceived at best, with the potential of becoming a super-spreader event.

More than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus have been added daily over the last week across Alabama as hospitals treat more and more people suffering from COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

It’s not surprising that university students want to keep life as normal as possible, and gatherings are routinely planned by social groups at universities across America.

What’s alarming is that this event, which required approval of an alcohol permit from the Tuscaloosa City Council, was green-lighted by city hall.

In a 4-2 decision on Nov. 10, the council approved the gathering. “Kids are going to be kids,” Council member Sonya McKinstry said. “I’m going to vote yes for it, I don’t feel happy about it."

That’s precisely why a board of adults should have made the responsible decision. A mid-November super-spreader event could have regrettable consequences when students take an infectious virus home for Thanksgiving.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.