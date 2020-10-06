The story of the Dixiecrats and 1948 Truman election as president

Mr. Sam Rayburn, the Speaker, would also refer to himself as the Chairman of the Board of Education. He would invite aspiring congressmen to join him every afternoon at 3 p.m. for a Board of Education meeting. His cubbyhole Board of Education would only hold 12 to 18 members. Therefore, you knew you had arrived when you received one of Mr. Sam’s invitations to his 3 o’clock board meeting. Mr. Sam would promptly look at his watch at 3, adjourn Congress, and stroll downstairs to his Board of Education meeting where they would enjoy Bourbon and branchwater.

Since Harry really had nothing much to do as vice president, Mr. Sam extended him a standing invitation to his board meeting. Harry was a regular as they enjoyed their good Kentucky Bourbon and Texas branchwater.

One April afternoon in 1945, Mr. Sam, Harry, and a dozen Congressmen had about three or four libations under their belts and the Secret Service came in and whisked Harry away to the White House. FDR had died in Georgia and Harry was sworn in as president. I am not saying Harry was inebriated. However, he was probably a little dizzy as he unexpectedly became president of the United States.