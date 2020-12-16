The usual rules still apply

The enduring coronavirus pandemic has prompted many changes to the way we’ve been accustomed to living, as well as controls in place to regulate threats to public safety.

This week, the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners and the Medical Licensure Commission loosened restrictions on out-of-state doctors seeking emergency licenses to practice in Alabama. The move was necessary to allow augmentation to the state’s licensed medical providers in a time when COVID-19 patients are filling hospital beds.

State officials are also considering another change that would reauthorize the state’s bars and restaurants to offer curbside alcohol sales, as had been approved earlier in the pandemic when dining rooms were closed.

While it will be understood by merchants, and should be obvious to consumers, state officials must reinforce the requirement that curbside alcohol sales are meant to be unopened containers for consumption at a destination, and not a free pass for motorists to enjoy a drive-thru margarita on the way home. Drinking and driving is still against the law. It’s clear that the bottle of wine or six-pack purchased at a grocery store isn’t meant to be consumed on the road; the same applies to the alcoholic beverages purchased curbside during the pandemic.

