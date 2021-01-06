 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This is not America
0 comments
OUR VIEW

This is not America

{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, had been poised to be a remarkable day in the United States. Congress was set to confirm the Electoral College votes from November’s presidential election — a largely ceremonial and pro forma exercise — and a number of GOP Senators, including Alabama’s newly minted Sen. Tommy Tuberville, supported by many Republican House members, District 2’s Barry Moore among them — were set to oppose the results from six battleground states.

It promised to be a long day in Washington, and would be overshadowed by ballot-counting in Georgia, where two Democratic challengers defeated incumbent GOP senators, upending the Republican majority in the upper chamber.

That alone marks the day as a watershed moment.

However, shortly after the objections rose for Arizona results, armed pro-Trump protestors stormed the Capitol, breaching the building and occupying offices in our nation’s center of government. Proceedings ended abruptly, Vice President Mike Pence and other leaders were whisked away to undisclosed locations, and lawmakers took shelter. Nearly four hours would pass before the building was secured.

President-elect Joe Biden called the breach seditious. Time and the courts will determine that. At this early hour, much of the nation remains in a state of shock, horror, and embarrassment.

Those responsible must be held accountable.

This is not America.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What will it take?
Editorial

What will it take?

From the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, health officials and government leaders beseeched the public to follow a set of guidelines an…

COVID surges
Editorial

COVID surges

  • Updated

This week is historic from a political perspective. The new U.S. Congress was sworn in Sunday, with a number of representatives and senators s…

Don’t look back
Editorial

Don’t look back

Excuse the empty platitude, but in the final hours of 2020, we cannot help but think of the cliché, “Don’t wish your life away.”

Three degrees of benevolence
Editorial

Three degrees of benevolence

  • Updated

There’s little doubt that Dothan is an exceedingly caring community. Charitable fundraisers usually hit their marks, the homeless community is…

Editorial

Wear the mask

Longtime Alabama lawmaker issues warning before dying of COVID-19: 'This is real.'

Video rule is bad idea
Editorial

Video rule is bad idea

  • Updated

Recently, a private citizen stood on a public sidewalk taking video footage of an intersection near the entrance to the emergency room at Sout…

Fred Hamic
Editorial

Fred Hamic

  • Updated

In the midst of all the tumult in the world today, we would be remiss to not take a moment to remember the long public service of Fred Hamic, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert