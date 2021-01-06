This is not America.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, had been poised to be a remarkable day in the United States. Congress was set to confirm the Electoral College votes from November’s presidential election — a largely ceremonial and pro forma exercise — and a number of GOP Senators, including Alabama’s newly minted Sen. Tommy Tuberville, supported by many Republican House members, District 2’s Barry Moore among them — were set to oppose the results from six battleground states.

It promised to be a long day in Washington, and would be overshadowed by ballot-counting in Georgia, where two Democratic challengers defeated incumbent GOP senators, upending the Republican majority in the upper chamber.

That alone marks the day as a watershed moment.

However, shortly after the objections rose for Arizona results, armed pro-Trump protestors stormed the Capitol, breaching the building and occupying offices in our nation’s center of government. Proceedings ended abruptly, Vice President Mike Pence and other leaders were whisked away to undisclosed locations, and lawmakers took shelter. Nearly four hours would pass before the building was secured.

President-elect Joe Biden called the breach seditious. Time and the courts will determine that. At this early hour, much of the nation remains in a state of shock, horror, and embarrassment.