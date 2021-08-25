Alabama and Mississippi continue to trail the rest of the nation in rates of vaccination against COVID-19, although interest in the vaccines has picked up as the highly infectious delta variant races through the South.

However, a troubling increase in calls to poison control centers in both states speaks volumes about how politicized the pandemic has become.

There’s been an uptick in sales of ivermectin, an animal dewormer being touted by some influential conservatives as an effective treatment for COVID-19. Among these are Fox News television host Laura Ingraham and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican.

It’s ironic that a large swath of the population is so distrustful of establishment scientists that they’d refuse vaccines with efficacy rates as high as 97 percent while considering the use of a veterinary drug with no scientific approval for human use against COVID-19.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has resisted any sort of mandate to mitigate rampant infection in the state, suggesting instead that Alabamians use “good common sense.”

This is where we are now.