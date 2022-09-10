 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

Thoughts on 9/11

  • 0

In the 21 years since al-Qaida terrorists forever altered the security of our nation, the world appears to have become a decidedly more dangerous place. Perhaps it’s more a matter of perception; horrendous things have happened around the globe since biblical times, and we’ve been largely unaware.

Four jetliner crashes changed that. Terrorists struck on U.S. soil in New York, Washington and the Pennsylvania countryside. Several thousand innocent Americans were killed, pawns in a conflict that most were unaware existed.

Today, we’re aware. In the years that have passed, we’ve been embroiled in a ground war with ill-defined enemies who honor none of the established rules of warfare. We’ve killed masterminds and toppled dictators and put top leaders of terrorist forces behind bars. We’ve seen our foes morph from one terrorist organization to another, each more barbaric than the last.

People are also reading…

The terrorists killed 2,977 people, injured untold others and left legions of responders and family members with emotional scars that aren’t likely to heal. For 21 years, we’ve seen rapid changes in our world, in our own country, in our own sense of security. We’ve seen our freedoms eroded in the name of fighting terrorism, we’ve seen local police forces transform into military units through the largesse of the federal Department of Homeland Security, and we’ve seen constant warfare against a changing cast of evildoers from Saddam Hussein to al Qaeda to ISIS.

We’ve poured an ocean of money into military might and lost thousands of warriors, and many of those who return do so with physical or psychological wounds. Meanwhile, the forces against us move like fire ants; when a threat is vanquished in one area, another flares up elsewhere.

Meanwhile, we’ve failed to identify the enemy that’s killing us at home. With alarming frequency, America is plagued by “mass shooting” incidents with an average of about 10 deaths per event. Efforts to address the availability of semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines have failed, as political forces perceive such efforts as an assault on the Second Amendment.

We move forward with blinders off, painfully aware of the threats to our way of life and the opaque rationale that stokes the rage of our enemies, both foreign and domestic. We must strive to meet it with a commitment to be wary and prepared to prevent that history from being repeated.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Execution lawsuit has merit

Execution lawsuit has merit

Alabama seeks to fend off another lawsuit against its corrections system, and state officials have no one to blame but themselves for this one.

Alabama is failing its students

Alabama is failing its students

Many of Alabama’s public school students are leaving the classroom after 12 years of schooling unprepared to successfully compete with peers, …

Where was Kay Ivey?

Where was Kay Ivey?

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was missing in action for 10 days, and her office is being cagey about where she was and why.

An oops moment

An oops moment

Years ago, this newspaper published a short news item about singer-pianist Jerry Lee Lewis, accompanied by a photograph of Jerry Lewis, the co…

Strange bedfellows

Strange bedfellows

No one is above the law, although elected officials will pull out all the stops to cloak themselves in privilege and try to sidestep efforts t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert