Thoughts on 9/11

In the 21 years since al-Qaida terrorists forever altered the security of our nation, the world appears to have become a decidedly more dangerous place. Perhaps it’s more a matter of perception; horrendous things have happened around the globe since biblical times, and we’ve been largely unaware.

Four jetliner crashes changed that. Terrorists struck on U.S. soil in New York, Washington and the Pennsylvania countryside. Several thousand innocent Americans were killed, pawns in a conflict that most were unaware existed.

Today, we’re aware. In the years that have passed, we’ve been embroiled in a ground war with ill-defined enemies who honor none of the established rules of warfare. We’ve killed masterminds and toppled dictators and put top leaders of terrorist forces behind bars. We’ve seen our foes morph from one terrorist organization to another, each more barbaric than the last.

The terrorists killed 2,977 people, injured untold others and left legions of responders and family members with emotional scars that aren’t likely to heal. For 21 years, we’ve seen rapid changes in our world, in our own country, in our own sense of security. We’ve seen our freedoms eroded in the name of fighting terrorism, we’ve seen local police forces transform into military units through the largesse of the federal Department of Homeland Security, and we’ve seen constant warfare against a changing cast of evildoers from Saddam Hussein to al Qaeda to ISIS.

We’ve poured an ocean of money into military might and lost thousands of warriors, and many of those who return do so with physical or psychological wounds. Meanwhile, the forces against us move like fire ants; when a threat is vanquished in one area, another flares up elsewhere.

Meanwhile, we’ve failed to identify the enemy that’s killing us at home. With alarming frequency, America is plagued by “mass shooting” incidents with an average of about 10 deaths per event. Efforts to address the availability of semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines have failed, as political forces perceive such efforts as an assault on the Second Amendment.

We move forward with blinders off, painfully aware of the threats to our way of life and the opaque rationale that stokes the rage of our enemies, both foreign and domestic. We must strive to meet it with a commitment to be wary and prepared to prevent that history from being repeated.