Time to act

As the number of COVID-19 cases began to rise in Alabama, elected officials in Dothan and Houston County failed to reach a consensus to take action to prevent rampant exposure in our community. Even as Houston County was labeled a high-risk area, blood red on a map tracking the numbers across the state, the elected men and women in leadership positions in our city and county could not agree that mandating the use of face masks in public was necessary.

On Wednesday, the morning after Alabama logged 2,141 new cases and a record 40 deaths from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stepped behind a lectern adorned with the state seal in a spiffy blue pantsuit and an Auburn University face mask, and — finally — took the step many of our leaders could not find the wherewithal to muster.

In hindsight, Dothan officials may come to the realization that they could have, should have, made that decision earlier. On Thursday during a city commission work session, they heard from representatives from Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital, the city’s two largest healthcare facilities, who told them it was time to start planning for auxiliary sites to treat COVID-19 patients.

“We are getting very close to saturation point,” Southeast Chief Medical Officer Charles Harkness said. “That’s a concern for us. How do we take care of everyone in our community with the limited resources we have at the two hospitals?”

Harkness and Flowers Hospital CEO Jeff Brannon laid out the numbers: On Thursday, Southeast Health had 50 COVID patients hospitalized for the virus – up 10 from a day prior. Flower’s Hospital had 38 – 15 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Six are on ventilators.