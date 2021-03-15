To mask or unmask

Earlier this month, Gov. Kay Ivey extended her “Safer at Home” order, with its requirement of face masks in pubic, until April 9. That would be the end of it, she said; she would not extend the order again.

That was good news to many Alabamians; they’d had enough of mask-wearing — assuming they wore one in the first place.

However, others bristled at the statement. Since March of last year, the course of the pandemic has been largely unpredictable. An apparent trajectory one day has often changed dramatically overnight. It’s difficult to know what April 9 will bring. There is great hope that we will have made great strides in overcoming the pandemic. But as Rudy Giuliani reminded us at the 2008 Republican National Convention, hope is not a strategy.

However, Gov. Ivey’s isn’t the last word on the matter. Last week, Birmingham City Council President William Parker said Birmingham leaders had been consulting with medical experts and that he expects the governing body of the state’s largest city to create its own mask ordinance.

That’s an option that should be considered by every municipal government. There’s evidence that wearing masks reduces the likelihood of transmission, and a date on a calendar has no magical properties.

Meanwhile, Alabamians will likely keep their own counsel, wearing masks because they believe doing so helps, or going barefaced because they don’t.

