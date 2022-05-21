Tone-deaf candidates may be wrong about voters

The mediasphere is saturated with messages from GOP hopefuls making a big push for the May 24 primary, because that’s where the races will be decided. There is a Democratic Party and likely some viable candidates, but our conservative state is overwhelmingly Republican.

If you’ve paid attention to campaign advertising this election season, you can get a pretty good idea of what Republican incumbents and challengers think of voters. They apparently believe that every Republican voter has rigid far-right beliefs and wants leaders completely void of empathy and compassion, hard-liners who see themselves as hammers and every social issue as a nail.

Many candidates for office have found a way to include images of them firing weapons in their campaign ads.

Among them is incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey, who has curiously made national issues that are completely out of her purview an integral part of her campaign. Her latest advertisement touts a bill she signed into law recently eliminating the permit requirement for carrying a concealed weapon. In it, she is going through her purse, cataloging the contents: “iPhone…lipstick…Smith&Wesson .38!”

Meanwhile, every channel is overrun with news from Buffalo, New York, where a young white man walked into a grocery store with a semiautomatic weapon and opened fire, killing 10 shoppers and injuring three others. It wasn’t an anomaly. The next day, there were five mass shootings – two in Texas, two in North Carolina, and one in California. Those shootings left another four people dead and injured 23.

Since May 1 in the United States, 34 mass shooting incidents have left 32 people dead and 159 injured by gunfire. Since the first of the year, 214 have died in mass shootings, with 859 injured.

We’d like to believe the candidates are wrong about the will of Alabama voters. We, too, support the Second Amendment, and we’d like to think that while Alabamians have a constitution right to bear arms, they’d also like our leaders work to stop the senseless firearm slaughter that unfolds in our nation virtually every day. It’s not a zero-sum, all-or-nothing proposition. It’s a knotty, complicated issue that requires nuance and statesmanship to successfully address.

If Alabama voters concerned about the epidemic of gun violence in the United States hope to elect candidates with a well-reasoned approach to the issue, they may be out of luck.