Alabama is at the peak of tornado season, a time many residents find difficult to forget. In Enterprise, residents took time this week to remember a particularly horrific twister that struck the city, first at the airport and then at Enterprise High School, where it killed eight students and an elderly resident living nearby. Fifty people were injured, homes were damaged and the football stadium and several chicken houses were destroyed.

In Lee County, several ceremonies were held to commemorate a deadly 2019 tornado that killed 23 people and injured 90 as it plowed a 27-mile path through Beauregard and Smiths Station.

April 27 will mark the 10-year anniversary of a tremendous storm in Tuscaloosa, where tornadoes ripped an 80-mile path killing 65 people and injuring another 1,500.

It’s a reminder that tornadoes are unlike other weather phenomena in that they occur without advance warning, and are inherently unpredictable.

However, meteorologists can and do determine when conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop, and the state’s emergency management system is adept at putting the word out.

A tornado watch means tornadoes conditions are right for the development of tornadoes. A tornado warning means a funnel cloud has been spotted nearby.

Treat both with the appropriate level of concern, and take shelter. Your reaction is literally a matter of life and death.

