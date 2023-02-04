Alabama’s corrections system tragedy of errors took a new turn last week, as a long-planned early release of 369 prisoners met resistance from Attorney General Steve Marshall on what should have been an obvious point – the notification of victims of the crimes many of the inmates are serving time for.

The scheduled release plan should not have come as a surprise. The Alabama Legislature approved a measure in a 2021 special session, amending a 2015 law requiring many inmates to complete their sentences under a period of supervised release with the state Bureau of Pardons and Paroles instead of staying in prison to the final day of their sentence.

The new law took effect on Jan. 31, and Marshall, who had been a vocal opponent of the measure, raised the issue of victim notification after the release was announced.

That disqualified the release of all but 80 inmates, who were turned out with ankle monitors and little else.

Alabama’s corrections system has been plagued with scandal, from overcrowding and violence within its walls, a lawsuit over prison conditions from the U.S. Department of Justice, botched executions, and controversial action with regard to parole approval.

In recent years, the state initiated a prison building program as part of its efforts to alleviate overcrowding and address the concerns of the justice department.

However, lawmakers should mount a thorough investigation in every aspect of the corrections system to determine what processes are broken and establish strategies for improvement. Otherwise, the state will wind up moving a crippled system into a billion dollars’ worth of new facilities.