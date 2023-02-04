Related to this story

Let the sun shine

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey began her new term on a positive note, at least among a constituency concerned with improving transparency in government…

School daze

From a sociological perspective, the schoolhouse has long provided students with a sense of outrage over rules they deem beyond the pale. Peop…

Remember Memphis

When a person dies at the hands of police anywhere in America, several things happen. People tend to remember the names of the dead. Often the…

Put out the fire

It’s understandable if the residents of St. Clair County are thinking of an unpopular Roman as they continue to choke on smoke and fumes from …

Allen keeps a promise

A day after being sworn in, Alabama’s new Secretary of State, former House member and Pike County Probate Judge Wes Allen, achieved a benchmar…