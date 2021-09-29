Transformative vision

More than 40 years ago, eye surgeon Dr. Marnix E. Heersink chose a former interior design building at the corner of Fortner Street and Ross Clark Circle to establish Eye Center South, a medical practice devoted to vision care. In the years since, the Wiregrass area has been good to the Heersink family, seeing Heersink and other physicians in the practice to take advantage of their skill in innovative precision techniques to treat eye concerns. In return, the Heersink family has been good to the Wiregrass area by bringing top-notch eye care to the community as well as their philanthropy, including a generous gift to Wallace College in Dothan in support of its health care programs.