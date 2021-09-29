 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Transformative vision
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Transformative vision

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

More than 40 years ago, eye surgeon Dr. Marnix E. Heersink chose a former interior design building at the corner of Fortner Street and Ross Clark Circle to establish Eye Center South, a medical practice devoted to vision care. In the years since, the Wiregrass area has been good to the Heersink family, seeing Heersink and other physicians in the practice to take advantage of their skill in innovative precision techniques to treat eye concerns. In return, the Heersink family has been good to the Wiregrass area by bringing top-notch eye care to the community as well as their philanthropy, including a generous gift to Wallace College in Dothan in support of its health care programs.

Today, the Heersink practice has grown into Health Center South, a sprawling campus comprising a surgery center, vision center, hearing center, and a variety of other medical practices leasing space in the facility.

This week, the Heersink family expanded its contributions to medicine in the state with a $95 million gift to the UAB School of Medicine in Birmingham, which will be renamed the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine.

The university’s board of trustees called the transformative gift the single-largest philanthropic commitment in the university’s history, and will establish the Marnix E. Heersink Institute of Biomedical Innovation and the Mary Heersink Institute for Global Health, as well as associated endowments.

We applaud the Heersink family for its commitment to our community and to the continuing development of health care innovation across the state. Their generosity and vision is indeed transformative.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A brewing storm
Editorial

A brewing storm

  • Updated

Our state is no stranger to dubious achievement, but a new designation earned last week is particular horrifying – Sweet home Alabama leads th…

Sheesh!
Editorial

Sheesh!

  • Updated

Twitter banned him permanently for his continued baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Disingenuous 'rescue'
Editorial

Disingenuous 'rescue'

Alabama lawmakers are back in Montgomery this week in a special legislative session convened by Gov. Kay Ivey to hammer out a strategy to pay …

Cloaked in secrecy
Editorial

Cloaked in secrecy

In the United States, ordinary citizens have the right to know how public servants conduct the business of the people. That is accommodated ac…

A priority for broadband
Editorial

A priority for broadband

  • Updated

Alabamians have discovered a great deal since mid-March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic upended everyday routines. Much of this we simply …

A tragic metaphor
Editorial

A tragic metaphor

  • Updated

Judging by the reaction of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other Republican officials in our state and as many as two dozen others, one might get th…

A moment of silence
Editorial

A moment of silence

Later this week, there will likely be an initiative to observe a moment of silence Saturday morning to recognize the moment 20 years ago when …

Stay in your lane
Editorial

Stay in your lane

“It is obvious that someone in the White House needs to remind Joseph R. Biden that he is the President of the United States and not a third-w…

Remember Ray
Editorial

Remember Ray

  • Updated

It’s difficult to imagine what Ray DeMonia’s family is feeling these days. The 73-year-old Cullman antiques dealer suffered a cardiac emergenc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert