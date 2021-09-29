Transformative vision

More than 40 years ago, eye surgeon Dr. Marnix E. Heersink chose a former interior design building at the corner of Fortner Street and Ross Clark Circle to establish Eye Center South, a medical practice devoted to vision care. In the years since, the Wiregrass area has been good to the Heersink family, seeing Heersink and other physicians in the practice to take advantage of their skill in innovative precision techniques to treat eye concerns. In return, the Heersink family has been good to the Wiregrass area by bringing top-notch eye care to the community as well as their philanthropy, including a generous gift to Wallace College in Dothan in support of its health care programs.
Today, the Heersink practice has grown into Health Center South, a sprawling campus comprising a surgery center, vision center, hearing center, and a variety of other medical practices leasing space in the facility.
This week, the Heersink family expanded its contributions to medicine in the state with a $95 million gift to the UAB School of Medicine in Birmingham, which will be renamed the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine.
The university’s board of trustees called the transformative gift the single-largest philanthropic commitment in the university’s history, and will establish the Marnix E. Heersink Institute of Biomedical Innovation and the Mary Heersink Institute for Global Health, as well as associated endowments.