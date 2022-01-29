Following al.com’s report on ticketing practices in Brookside, a small Jefferson County town along Interstate 22 northeast of Birmingham, fallout has been swift, most recently with the legislator representing the area, state Rep. Juandalynn Givan, calling for the resignations of the mayor, prosecutor and municipal judge.

That’s a broad and premature demand, even considering the snowballing allegations suggesting that Brookside has operated a “traffic trap,” with more than half of the town’s revenue coming from traffic fines.

The town’s police chief, Mike Jones, has already resigned, and multiple investigations are in the works, including a state audit. Meanwhile, the mayor, Mike Bryan, and prosecutor, Mark Parnell, have issued statements with the hope of acquitting themselves of responsibility; Bryan, who took office in November, said he inherited the situation, while Parnell explained that many cases never cross his desk.

If the accusations are determined as true, then it’s fair to demand the resignations of those in charge of the city and its municipal justice system. Givan’s umbrage and that of Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who vowed to get to the bottom of the matter, are certainly warranted, as is the interest of other lawmakers.