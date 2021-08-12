Triple threat

If you felt a vague sense of unease upon awakening this morning, you might be suffering from a case of rapid onset paraskevidekatriaphobia — fear of Friday the 13th.

You’re in good company. People have been vexed by these Friday-related superstitions since biblical times. Some say the original sin occurred on a Friday. The crucifixion took place on Friday.

Friday the 13th is a double whammy. Toss in the creeping anxiety of COVID resurgence, and you’ll have built a sturdy case of disquietude.

A baker’s dozen was present at the Last Supper, with Judas, Christ’s betrayer, arriving to be counted as No. 13.

Many high-rise hotels have traditionally skipped the number 13 when designating floors, naming the floor for a particular feature or skipping it altogether.

In the early 1990s, four British scientists studied Friday the 13th to determine if the day was “bad for your health.” They reviewed paired data comparing driving and shopping patterns and accidents in the South West Thames region of London.

Their conclusion: “Friday the 13th is unlucky for some. ... Staying home is recommended.”

Far be it from us to dispute scientific findings without a sound alternative. However, if ever there was an indication that the occurrence of bad things and relationship to the number 13, consider this: if there weren’t a calendar to remind us of the date and day of the week, would we notice a difference?