Trump's long shadow
OUR VIEW

Trump's long shadow

Donald J. Trump casts a long shadow over Alabama politics. He won the state handily in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential races, and has been a key figure in virtually every contest since his entry into politics.

Although he’s out of office, decamped to his resort in Florida, future candidates will surely hitch their wagon to his star to gain advantage among those who supported the former president.

That’s already happening among GOP hopefuls seeking the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Richard Shelby, who at 86 will not seek re-election in 2022. Lynda Blanchard, a former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia, announced her candidacy for the Senate seat at an event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. This week, Congressman Mo Brooks kicked off his campaign while under fire for urging protestors to “kick ass” shortly before a breach of the U.S. Capitol in a Jan. 6 speech repeating claims that the election had been stolen.

The 2022 election is a long way off, and surely more candidates, Republicans and Democrats, will likely throw their hats into the ring. That gives voters a long while to consider by what criteria they should weigh candidates to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate.

Do they want a candidate who understands the issues facing our state and our nation, and who has well-conceived ideas to address those challenges within the framework of the values they hold dear? Or do they want a candidate whose overriding qualification is simply proximity to a popular political figure?

Voters owe it to themselves to choose according to the former; their choice may also fit the latter.

