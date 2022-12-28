 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Turn off the tap

Last week, utility companies across Alabama issued advisories to help residents prepare for exceptionally low temperatures, particularly with suggestions to prevent water pipes from freezing, leading to inconveniences from lack of water to burst pipes.

Among those suggestions was the tip to leave faucets running just enough to allow a drip or thin stream of water to help prevent freezing. For many property owners, having done so during the last few days likely saved them from a disastrous pipe break that might have caused thousands of dollars in damage to their homes.

Now the Alabama Department of Environmental Management urges homeowners to stop the drip.

While slow-dripping water faucets are an easy way to prevent pressure buildups from freezing pipes when outside temperatures drop below freezing, the result can be a tremendous amount of wasted water, and in many communities, water is too precious to simply wash down the drain.

“Water utilities across the state are struggling to keep up with increased consumer demand, exacerbated by leaks from frozen pipes as they thaw,” ADEM wrote in a news release Monday evening, following notes of concern from several water companies warning of critical water shortages.

Residents in freeze-prone areas should take advantage of warmer temperatures to make improvements to their home pipes to prevent freezing without leaving taps open.

ADEM recommends that water customers should consider installing inexpensive insulated covers that protect these fixtures during very cold weather.

Residents should obviously do what’s necessary to prevent the unnecessary expense of repairing broken water lines and damages a burst pipe might cause. But when the weather warms, it’s important to reverse those mitigation tactics and turn off the tap.

