Two steps back

Lindy Blanchard, who finished a distant second to incumbent Kay Ivey in last month’s gubernatorial election, filed a lawsuit against state elections officials five days before the election, asking the courts to block the use of electronic voting machines and force the state to paper balloting in the November General Election.

Balloting questions aren’t new to Blanchard, who in campaign advertising maintained the 2020 presidential election was wrongly taken from former President Trump. And one of her attorneys in the case against Alabama officials represented Mike Lindell, the My Pillow CEO who alleges widespread fraud in the 202 election without substantial proof.

Blanchard’s suit, which also lists State Rep. Tommy Hanes as a plaintiff, won’t likely gain traction. Alabama’s electronic voting system has proved to streamline a cumbersome process delivering accurate results with few glitches. Secretary of State John Merrill, a plaintiff in the case, has repeatedly shut down suggestions of balloting irregularities in the state.

A return to the Luddite practice of paper balloting simply because plaintiffs with no expertise in electronic voting voice their suspicions would be a regrettable step backward.

Until electronic balloting is proved unreliable, there’s no compelling reason to abandon it.