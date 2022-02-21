 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twos-day
OUR VIEW

Twos-day

What most of us experienced when we woke up this morning was same as any weekday morning. Get up, make coffee, read the paper, have breakfast, prepare for the day.

It’s Tuesday, so there’s the get-the-kids-off-to-school routine, and it’s nearing the end of the month, so there are probably some bills due.

If you’re a bit of a nerd, you might have noticed that the date, Feb. 22, 2022, can be written as a bunch of twos – 2-22-22 – a palindromic date that’s unusual, remarkable, and, some might say, unlike any other day.

Some enterprising teachers may have gone to some length to incorporate the anomaly into a lesson plan; if so, there’s even a web site, 22-2-22.com, to provide pointers and, of course, a gift shop.

From the Conspiracy Department, some folks have pointed out that today marks the “Return of Pluto,” when that particular planet reaches the position it purportedly held during the American Revolution. There’s talk that a Pluto Return is associated with the Fall of Rome. The implication seems to be that 2-22-22 is a harbinger of doom. Fear not; Pluto Return for the United States appears to have been Saturday, not today, so we’re good.

While today’s numerical date or certain alignment of the planets may be no more impetus of calamity than, say, Y2K, there is one bit of truth in the hype – today is unlike any other day in that these hours that pass can never be reclaimed.

Today is one of a kind. Make the most of it.

