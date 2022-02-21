What most of us experienced when we woke up this morning was same as any weekday morning. Get up, make coffee, read the paper, have breakfast, prepare for the day.

It’s Tuesday, so there’s the get-the-kids-off-to-school routine, and it’s nearing the end of the month, so there are probably some bills due.

If you’re a bit of a nerd, you might have noticed that the date, Feb. 22, 2022, can be written as a bunch of twos – 2-22-22 – a palindromic date that’s unusual, remarkable, and, some might say, unlike any other day.

Some enterprising teachers may have gone to some length to incorporate the anomaly into a lesson plan; if so, there’s even a web site, 22-2-22.com, to provide pointers and, of course, a gift shop.

From the Conspiracy Department, some folks have pointed out that today marks the “Return of Pluto,” when that particular planet reaches the position it purportedly held during the American Revolution. There’s talk that a Pluto Return is associated with the Fall of Rome. The implication seems to be that 2-22-22 is a harbinger of doom. Fear not; Pluto Return for the United States appears to have been Saturday, not today, so we’re good.