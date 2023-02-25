Last week, Alabama’s Second Congressional District U.S. Rep. Barry Moore stood in a gun shop in Troy and announced a bill he’ll introduce in the U.S. House that would designate the AR-15 as the National Gun of America.

“The #SecondAmendment is as American a right as freedom of speech, religion & the press,” he tweeted Tuesday. “We must send a message that we will meet every attack on any of our constitutional rights.”

In a society that suffers death and destruction at the hands gun-wielding madmen nearly every single day, Moore’s brazen attempt to immortalize the favored weapon of mass shooters is outrageous insult to every person who has lost a loved one to gun violence.

Moore would have us believe that his proposal is a strong defense in the face of a sinister movement to “take away your guns.”

It’s delusional thinking. While there are conversations about ways to address the wholesale slaughter of innocent Americans by regulating some aspects of consumer weaponry, the Second Amendment is far safer than the average American who might find themselves on the business end of a semi-automatic rifle in some deranged sicko’s blaze-of-glory fantasy.

Moore’s wrongheaded proposal is co-sponsored by fabulist George Santos, who lied his way into the U.S. House, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose reputation as an far-right outlier should speak for itself.

What’s next? Replacing the insect on his hometown’s Boll Weevil monument with an AR-15?