Earlier last month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey allowed a state-wide face mask mandate to expire, and at least two Alabama cities — Montgomery and Birmingham — kept municipal mask mandates in force. Soon officials in those cities allowed those municipal orders to expire.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing.

That’s welcome news for many Alabamians, particularly with summer weather imminent.

However, that’s not a blanket reprieve. Businesses and a variety of other places can still require masks for entry, and some do. While there are some obstinate people who will refuse to comply and protest when challenged, businesses are well within their right to require masks for entry if they choose. Patrons should honor that request or go elsewhere.

The reality is that while the coronavirus pandemic appears to be waning, a large segment of the population remains unvaccinated. In fact, the CDC advises those who’ve not been vaccinated to continue wearing masks.