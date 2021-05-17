 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unmasked
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Unmasked

{{featured_button_text}}

Earlier last month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey allowed a state-wide face mask mandate to expire, and at least two Alabama cities — Montgomery and Birmingham — kept municipal mask mandates in force. Soon officials in those cities allowed those municipal orders to expire.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing.

That’s welcome news for many Alabamians, particularly with summer weather imminent.

However, that’s not a blanket reprieve. Businesses and a variety of other places can still require masks for entry, and some do. While there are some obstinate people who will refuse to comply and protest when challenged, businesses are well within their right to require masks for entry if they choose. Patrons should honor that request or go elsewhere.

The reality is that while the coronavirus pandemic appears to be waning, a large segment of the population remains unvaccinated. In fact, the CDC advises those who’ve not been vaccinated to continue wearing masks.

That means some people will choose to continue to wear masks in public. That’s their right, too. Some people may wear masks for an indefinite period, citing anecdotal evidence that mask wearing may have prevented other respiratory illnesses in the past year, such as the common cold or flu.

There’s no shame in continuing one’s mask use. In fact, it’s prudent.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Let there be DST
Editorial

Let there be DST

  • Updated

Desiderius Erasmus, the 16th century philosopher and scholar, would take great delight in ongoing debate of daylight saving time in the halls …

Ivey's right
Editorial

Ivey's right

Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Alabama will end all pandemic-related unemployment boosts, including the additional $300 benefit from …

Hot pursuit
Editorial

Hot pursuit

  • Updated

A 42-year-old Homewood woman died in a traffic crash in Vestavia Hills last week. Robyn Naftel Herring two young daughters are left without a …

Back to the drawing board
Editorial

Back to the drawing board

It’s tough to fault Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for taking the bull by the horns with regard to the terrible shape of the state’s corrections system…

Editorial

Editorial roundup

  • Updated

The natural gas industry in Pennsylvania is worried about its future — and rightfully so.

Vacillating on vaccination
Editorial

Vacillating on vaccination

  • Updated

Almost six months have passed since the first coronavirus vaccines were administered in the U.S., and in the weeks since, thousands of America…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert