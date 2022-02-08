Unnecessary peril

A bill in the Alabama Legislature introduces an idea that’s long overdue; it would require drunk drivers to pay child support to care for the children of parents or guardians they kill in alcohol-related crashes.

It’s a bold and fitting concept – in theory. In practice, it’s likely unworkable. One would assume that a person convicted of DUI in a crash that takes another person’s life would be imprisoned for the crime, and the likelihood they’d be able to pay child support to a victim’s family is virtually non-existent.

However, the bill does raise the profile of drunk driving in Alabama, and should prompt lawmakers to consider ways to reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roadways.

Despite educational efforts by the state Department of Public Safety and organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and legislative tweaks to DUI laws, such as tinkering with the benchmark for intoxication, almost a third of the hundreds of people who die on Alabama roadways each year are killed in crashes in which they or another driver is impaired by alcohol.