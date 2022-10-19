Unqualified

Imagine you’re on the table in

a surgical theater awaiting heart surgery when a masked and gloved person leans over and addresses you:

“Hi, I’m Dr. Feelgood, your anesthesiologist today. I’ll be putting you under for your operation today. By the way, there are no cardiac surgeons available, so I’ll be doing your bypass procedure as well.”

Your anesthesiologist has been to medical school, too, and has even been at the table for countless operations like yours. Dr. Feelgood is eminently qualified to handle anesthesia, but has none of the experience or credentials required to perform heart surgery.

If you think it’s an outrageous scenario, you’re right. It would never happen, just as a flight attendant wouldn’t pinch-hit in the pilot’s seat simply because there wasn’t a qualified pilot available.

However, in schools across Alabama, and throughout the nation, administrators are filling classroom positions with teachers who lack certification in the subject they’re hired to teach, or, in some cases, have no certification at all.

What was once considered an emergency hire has now become more commonplace, as school officials struggle to attract qualified teachers.

A recent story in AL.com, put together by the publication’s Education Lab in conjunction with journalists at The Associated Press, The Christian Science Monitor, The Dallas Morning News in Texas, The Fresno Bee in California, The Hechinger Report, The Seattle Times, and The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, examined a Southern Regional Education Board analysis of 2019-20 data in 11 states, and reported that some 4% of teachers were uncertified or teaching with an emergency certification while 10% were teaching out of field – perhaps certified in one subject but assigned to another.

That should be jarring news to every parent of school-aged children – and to state and local school boards across the nation.

Public education faces many challenges, and the task of administrators at all levels is to address those challenges while making the preservation of quality of education offered to students a top priority. Among the most basic of the foundations must be the installation of qualified and certified teachers in every classroom – by whatever means necessary.