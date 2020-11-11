Use caution on the web

People doing business online would be wise to use caution in any transaction, as the internet is fraught with opportunities to be fleeced. However, there are many legitimate initiatives that may operate within the law while charging steep fees for assistance with services that users could easily handle themselves.

This week, Alabama law enforcement officials drew attention to the existence of third-party sites that charge extra fees for renewing state driver’s licenses. Hal Taylor, Secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, cautions residents that these sites aren’t affiliated with the state, and that there is no need to use them.

ALEA’s online license renewal site charges a fee of only $2.75 to renew a license, along with the $39 charge for a renewed license term.

Rather than using a search engine such as Google or Yahoo to find the driver’s license renewal portal, it’s best to go to the official ALEA website at www.alea.gov, and select the appropriate division for license renewal, which can be found here.

Otherwise, you pay too much, and may not get what you expected.

