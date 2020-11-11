 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Use caution on the web
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Use caution on the web

{{featured_button_text}}

People doing business online would be wise to use caution in any transaction, as the internet is fraught with opportunities to be fleeced. However, there are many legitimate initiatives that may operate within the law while charging steep fees for assistance with services that users could easily handle themselves.

This week, Alabama law enforcement officials drew attention to the existence of third-party sites that charge extra fees for renewing state driver’s licenses. Hal Taylor, Secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, cautions residents that these sites aren’t affiliated with the state, and that there is no need to use them.

ALEA’s online license renewal site charges a fee of only $2.75 to renew a license, along with the $39 charge for a renewed license term.

Rather than using a search engine such as Google or Yahoo to find the driver’s license renewal portal, it’s best to go to the official ALEA website at www.alea.gov, and select the appropriate division for license renewal, which can be found here.

Otherwise, you pay too much, and may not get what you expected.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Covid fatigue
Editorial

Covid fatigue

In all the election drama of the last week, one important item may not have gotten the attention it deserves — Alabama’s coronavirus infection…

Ruby red
Editorial

Ruby red

Alabama voters rose to the challenge Tuesday and set a record for turnout in our state — almost 2.3 million ballots cast, representing 61.85 p…

Election Day observations
Editorial

Election Day observations

In Houston County, several thousand people had voted before polls opened Tuesday morning, having taken advantage of absentee ballot rule chang…

Thanks, veterans
Editorial

Thanks, veterans

  • Updated

Politics has never been a gentlemen’s game. Students of the history of governance in our nation — or the world, for that matter — can offer in…

Civility, or the lack thereof
Editorial

Civility, or the lack thereof

  • Updated

Earlier this month in Évreux, France, a couple of hours’ drive west of Paris, a school teacher was confronted by a Muslim immigrant student an…

An unexpected wrinkle
Editorial

An unexpected wrinkle

As the coronavirus pandemic stretched from spring into summer and toward fall, there was much debate about how schools would deliver instructi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert