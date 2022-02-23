Utter failure

Earlier in the current regular session of the Alabama Legislature, Gov. Kay Ivey called lawmakers into special session to spend more than $433 million in federal coronavirus relief funds that, if not spent, would most likely be called back by the feds.

However, it seems there has been no such urgency with regard to $263 million in federal money to be spent on rental assistance. State officials granted a no-bid contract for application processing to a private firm that’s billing the state a whopping $65 an hour for call center workers and $200 an hour for handling applications, and the process has been plagued with delays and a surprising number of claims flagged as fraudulent.

Now the U.S. Treasury has taken back $42 million in undistributed funds, and may well recall the rest because it’s taken too long to distribute.

Meanwhile, the eviction rate in the state soared to a 500 percent last fall following the end of the federal eviction moratorium, according to a report by al.com.