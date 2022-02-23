 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Utter failure
OUR VIEW

Utter failure

Earlier in the current regular session of the Alabama Legislature, Gov. Kay Ivey called lawmakers into special session to spend more than $433 million in federal coronavirus relief funds that, if not spent, would most likely be called back by the feds.

However, it seems there has been no such urgency with regard to $263 million in federal money to be spent on rental assistance. State officials granted a no-bid contract for application processing to a private firm that’s billing the state a whopping $65 an hour for call center workers and $200 an hour for handling applications, and the process has been plagued with delays and a surprising number of claims flagged as fraudulent.

Now the U.S. Treasury has taken back $42 million in undistributed funds, and may well recall the rest because it’s taken too long to distribute.

Meanwhile, the eviction rate in the state soared to a 500 percent last fall following the end of the federal eviction moratorium, according to a report by al.com.

The “relief” meant to be delivered by the federal funds was directed at renters whose livelihoods were affected by the pandemic, hindering their ability to pay rent, as well as landlords who, for a while, were barred from evicting non-paying tenants while suffering a devastating loss of revenue.

For many of those affected, their situations have worsened. And with eviction moratoriums lifted – Alabama’s ended June 1, 2020; the federal moratorium ended six months ago – many are being put out of their homes.

There remains a housing crisis among low income Alabamians, advocates say.

That corresponds to a crisis in leadership in Alabama government that, if political campaigns are any indication, is destined to continue even if the names change.

The utter failure to ensure that Alabama families receive the appropriate aid is unconscionable. Keeping Alabama families in their homes and making landlords whole should be at least as important as funding prison construction.

