Vaccination coordination

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey joined the governors of eight other states to ask President Joe Biden’s administration to improve communication and coordination with regard to distribution of the COVID vaccine.

The request is appropriate, and action should follow. Since the beginning vaccination efforts have been pushed down to the states, with varying degrees of success, as some states have better resources to direct toward vaccination efforts. The bipartisan group of governors’ request addresses a different matter – communication regarding distribution and selection of pharmacies and healthcare centers as distribution sites. The governors argue that without effective communication between state efforts and federal efforts, there’s potential for duplicated effort.

It may be akin to repairing a locomotive while it’s barreling down the track, but state and federal efforts must find a way to mesh seamlessly to eliminate potential hiccups as the vaccination effort gains momentum.

While it’s understandable that officials are in new frontiers in meeting the challenges of the novel coronavirus, the United States has successfully deployed mass vaccination programs in the past for diseases like smallpox and polio with great success.

There is ample reason to believe that today’s efforts could result in similar success.